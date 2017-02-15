Gardner Votes to Confirm Linda McMahon to Head the Small Business Administration

| February 14, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today released the below statement after voting in favor of confirming Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration.

“I was proud to support Linda McMahon for Small Business Administrator today because I’m confident she will help small businesses in Colorado and around the country succeed,” said Gardner. “Mrs. McMahon is one of our country’s most successful entrepreneurs and will bring fresh insight to the Small Business Administration. Whether it’s reducing burdensome regulations or reforming our tax code, Mrs. McMahon is committed to working to see that our small businesses have a seat at the table so they can create jobs and lead our country’s economic resurgence.”

