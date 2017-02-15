FIRST PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR THE ELBERT COUNTY RURAL WATER SUPPLY STUDY

| February 14, 2017

AT THE EXHIBIT BUILDING AT THE ELBERT COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS IN KIOWA
MONDAY FEBRUARY 27, 2017 AT 7:00 PM

The long-term vitality of Elbert County depends on a reliable water supply. This Rural Water Supply Study is the first comprehensive water supply study for Elbert County, and will examine the reliability of current and future groundwater supplies and other water sources. It will also identify goals, opportunities, challenges in ensuring an adequate water supply for Elbert County’s future agricultural, municipal and industrial needs.

This is the first of three public workshops over the course of the 10-month study. This first workshop will review the study’s objectives and present the study timeline, and seek public input.

ALL FREE – THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND!!

