Eagle girls, boys start 1A postseason play Tuesday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
Class 1A District 7 play gets underway tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 21) with the girls quarterfinals taking place at Kiowa and the boys competing at Hugo.
The Deer Trail girls are the second seed and will face of against No. 7 Pikes Peak Christian at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The Eagle boys are the fourth seed and play the last game of the night at about 6:30, also against Pikes Peak Christian, which is seeded fifth.
The semifinal round for both boys and girls takes place starting at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Kiowa. The third-place and championship games take place starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, also at Kiowa.
The 1A District 7 brackets follow:
Related News
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman
BOULDER — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that mayRead More
Eagle girls, boys start 1A postseason play Tuesday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor Class 1A District 7 play gets underway tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb.Read More