by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

Class 1A District 7 play gets underway tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 21) with the girls quarterfinals taking place at Kiowa and the boys competing at Hugo.

The Deer Trail girls are the second seed and will face of against No. 7 Pikes Peak Christian at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Eagle boys are the fourth seed and play the last game of the night at about 6:30, also against Pikes Peak Christian, which is seeded fifth.

The semifinal round for both boys and girls takes place starting at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at Kiowa. The third-place and championship games take place starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, also at Kiowa.

The 1A District 7 brackets follow: