Denver Nuggets & Special Olympics Colorado Join Together

Basketball Skills Clinic presented by Comfort Dental

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, the Denver Nuggets Team will host their annual basketball skills clinic with 150 Special Olympics Colorado athletes from throughout Colorado. Participants will learn the basics of dribbling, shooting, defense, rebounding and conditioning while getting the opportunity to meet the entire Nuggets team. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, tickets to an upcoming game, autographs and photos with players.

Special Olympics Colorado is a Signature Community Partner of Kroenke Sports Charities.

The Clinic is sponsored by Comfort Dental.

WHO: Nuggets Players, Coaches, Dance Team members, Super Mascot Rocky and Community Ambassadors host Special Olympics Colorado athletes

WHAT: Annual Basketball Skills Clinic

DATE: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

TIME: 1:45 – 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Gold Crown Fieldhouse, 150 South Harlan, Lakewood, CO 80206