Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Friday, February 17, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Saturday, February 18, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Saturday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric ventilation will cause Poor visibility on Saturday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Friday, 2/17/2017 the highest AQI value was 58 for Particulate less than 10 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, February 17, 2017, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely within the Denver Metro area. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate conditions will likely be confined to locations within the Denver Metro Area between the hours of 5 PM to 9 PM, particularly near busy roadways. For health recommendations, please see Fine Particulate Matter above.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Saturday.