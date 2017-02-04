Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Thursday, February 2, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Friday, February 3, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Friday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Cold temperatures and limited atmospheric mixing will lead to Poor visibility on Friday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Thursday, 2/2/2017 the highest AQI value was 36 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, February 2, 2017, 2:20 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Thursday and Friday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely within the Denver Metro area. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Thursday and Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Friday.