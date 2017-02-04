JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for possible witnesses to an unknown incident to come forward with any information. In the early morning on February 1st the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man in a ditch with serious injuries. A pedestrian was found with serious but not life threatening injuries on Meadows Dr and Highway 74. He was transported and treated for his injuries.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Patrol to determine what took place. If anyone has any information, or saw anything that might be related to this incident in the area between the hours of 1:45-6:00 AM the morning of February 1, they are encouraged to contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 1A170665.