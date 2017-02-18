Please join the Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association’s 3rd Annual Conference, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. There will be plenty of stories, including but not limited to the Colorado produce industry, new food safety regulations and research, produce consumer trends, innovative production and produce marketing, farm-to-school programs, crisis management, the latest in produce nutrition research.

Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., conference begins at 8:30 a.m. You are welcome to attend any or all of this event, but we would like to know you are coming, so we can provide you with a name tag and lunch (if desired).

More information on the conference, including schedule and speaker bios, please visit: cfvga.org