Byers girls start postseason play tomorrow; Bulldog boys have bye until Thursday

| February 20, 2017

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The 2A District 4 Tournament for both the Byers boys and girls takes place this week. The Lady Bulldogs host a first-round game tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. against Front Range Christian. With a win, the green-and-white will play in the semifinals on Thursday at Vista Peak High School in Aurora.

The Byers boys are the No. 1 seed in the tournament and have a bye until Thursday.

For game coverage, visiting upcoming issues of Eastern Colorado News and The I-70 Scout. The tournament brackets for both Byers teams follow:

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman

BOULDER — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a purple suitcase that mayRead More

Eagle girls, boys start 1A postseason play Tuesday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor Class 1A District 7 play gets underway tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb.Read More

  • Byers girls start postseason play tomorrow; Bulldog boys have bye until Thursday

  • Strasburg and Bennett boys, girls advance in district tournaments

  • Sen. Fields to Host Afternoon Coffee Chat

  • Bennett boys and girls, Strasburg girls tip off postseason hoops this weekend

  • Seven local wrestlers in State Tournament this weekend

  • FIRST PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR THE ELBERT COUNTY RURAL WATER SUPPLY STUDY

  • It’s Valentine’s Day — WATCH OUT for the Sweetheart Scam

  • Warning, Online Daters – Your Sweetheart Could Be a Fake

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: