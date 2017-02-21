by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The 2A District 4 Tournament for both the Byers boys and girls takes place this week. The Lady Bulldogs host a first-round game tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. against Front Range Christian. With a win, the green-and-white will play in the semifinals on Thursday at Vista Peak High School in Aurora.

The Byers boys are the No. 1 seed in the tournament and have a bye until Thursday.

For game coverage, visiting upcoming issues of Eastern Colorado News and The I-70 Scout. The tournament brackets for both Byers teams follow: