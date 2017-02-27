Byers Bulldogs to play regional game at Mullen HS Friday

| February 26, 2017

The Byers Bulldogs will take on John Mall on Friday, March 3, at Mullen High School in the first round of 2A East Region Pod B hoops action. With a win, the No. 9-seeded green-and-white would see a rematch against No. 2 Holyoke on Saturday, also at Mullen High School The winner of the three-team bracket will advance to the 2A State Tournament in Loveland March 9-11.

Times for this weekend’s games at Mullen High School have not yet been finalized. For additional postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.

