Byers Bulldogs to play regional game at Mullen HS Friday
The Byers Bulldogs will take on John Mall on Friday, March 3, at Mullen High School in the first round of 2A East Region Pod B hoops action. With a win, the No. 9-seeded green-and-white would see a rematch against No. 2 Holyoke on Saturday, also at Mullen High School The winner of the three-team bracket will advance to the 2A State Tournament in Loveland March 9-11.
Times for this weekend’s games at Mullen High School have not yet been finalized. For additional postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.
