Bill Passes Wages on CDOT Projects

| February 4, 2017

Bill Protects Workers’ Wages on CDOT Projects

A bill expanding wage protections for workers on state highway projects passed the House Transportation & Energy Committee on February 1. HB17-1068, sponsored by Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County, specifies that the Colorado Department of Transportation may consider bids, including those for public-private partnerships like the recent US36 project, only if the bid calculates labor costs using locally prevailing wages and benefits. The idea is to prevent lowball bids from companies that don’t pay their employees fair wages.

This bill is intended to protect workers in Colorado so they can earn a good wage and raise their families. It also clarifies the state’s requirement to pay prevailing wages on public projects when they partner with private business – Rep. Benavidez

The committee voted 8-4 to send the bill to the House floor.

Front Page, Local News, Politics & Elections, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NRCS in Colorado Announces Application CUTOFF Date for EQIP Enrollment

Environmental Quality Incentives Applications MUST be received by Friday, February 17, 2017 BYERS — Colorado landownersRead More

Government Transparency Bill Killed

Democrats Vote Against Open Records Bill DENVER— For the third session in a row, HouseRead More

  • Bill Introduced: Colorado Public Lands

  • Dismantling Obamacare: Impacts on Rural Colorado

  • Bill Passes Wages on CDOT Projects

  • KILLED: Personal Property Tax Relief for Colorado Businesses

  • Gardner Addresses Delayed VA Medical Leases

  • Annual Conference: Food Safety

  • Saturday community rallies near Sen. Gardner offices will oppose DeVos nomination

  • Colorado State Patrol looking for any possible witnesses

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: