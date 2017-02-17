The Strasburg Lady Indians will host Valley in a first-round pigtail game in the Patriot League District Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. With a win, the red-and-black will travel to Liberty Common in Fort Collins for a quarterfinal game Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Strasburg boys won’t play until next Tuesday’s quarterfinal round when they host either Platte Valley or Estes Park. The semifinals will be held at higher-seeds’ home courts on Thursday, Feb. 23, with the championship round held Friday, Feb. 24, at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Both Bennett boys and girls will both host Frontier League Tournament quarterfinal games on Saturday, Feb. 18. The girls will play either The Pinnacle or Lake County at 1 p.m. while the boys will face off against KIPP Denver Collegiate or Bruce Randolph at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Byers and Deer Trail boys and girls will both kickoff district tournament play next week. For additional postseason updates, please re-visit www.i-70scout.com.

CORRECTION

The page 11 headline in the Feb. 17 edition of the Eastern Colorado News about Bennett’s postseason basketball schedule is incorrect. It should have said the byes were to the “Frontier quarters,” not “Frontier semis,” and the editorial staff apologizes for the error. The girls semifinals are slated for Thursday, Feb. 23, while the boys semis will be contested Friday, Feb. 24. In both instances, those games are at The Academy in Westminster. The championship round of games will be played Saturday, Feb. 25, also at The Academy.