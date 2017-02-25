ASPEN (AP) — Two armed robbery suspects who escaped after being spotted on a bus in the Aspen area are under arrest.

The 19-year-old cousins were arrested by multiple officers on Wednesday night in Basalt after their car was stopped.

The Aspen Daily News reports that one of them had lost both shoes and both had to be treated for exposure-related injuries.

The arrest came a day after authorities say the men climbed out of the emergency window on a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus and ran off through rugged terrain east of Basalt. Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo says cellphone pings were used to locate them.

The pair is suspected of using a handgun to rob two employees at a Carbondale convenience store on Feb. 16.