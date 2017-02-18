Arapahoe County government offices and courts closed Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day
Please visit us at www.arapahoegov.com for information and resources.
All offices will open for business on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Have a safe and happy holiday.
