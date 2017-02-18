Anythink Libraries closed in observance of Presidents Day 

| February 17, 2017

THORNTON — Anythink libraries and administrative offices are closed Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in observance of Presidents Day. All locations will reopen at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Feb. 21. 

 

