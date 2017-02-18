Anythink Libraries closed in observance of Presidents Day
THORNTON — Anythink libraries and administrative offices are closed Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in observance of Presidents Day. All locations will reopen at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
« Denver Metro — Action Day for Visibility (Previous News)
Related News
Arapahoe County government offices and courts closed Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day
Arapahoe County government offices and courts closed Feb. 20 for Presidents’ DayPlease visit us atRead More
Anythink Libraries closed in observance of Presidents Day
THORNTON — Anythink libraries and administrative offices are closed Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in observance ofRead More