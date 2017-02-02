2 men sought in shooting at Denver light rail station

| February 9, 2017

DENVER (AP) _ Denver police are looking for two men suspected of robbing and then killing a man at a light rail station.

Police say the victim was at the Regional Transportation District station on Sheridan Boulevard at around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two masked men with backpacks approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. One of them then shot and killed the man and they both escaped.

Police don’t believe the shooting connected with the killing of a transit guard near Union Station in downtown Denver last week.

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Local wrestlers at state-qualifying meets this weekend

Regional wrestling tournaments to determine qualifiers for the Colorado State Wrestling Championships Feb. 16-18 atRead More

2 men sought in shooting at Denver light rail station

DENVER (AP) _ Denver police are looking for two men suspected of robbing and thenRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS: Thursday, Feb. 9

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • NRCS in Colorado Announces Application CUTOFF Date for EQIP Enrollment

  • Government Transparency Bill Killed

  • Bill Introduced: Colorado Public Lands

  • Dismantling Obamacare: Impacts on Rural Colorado

  • Bill Passes Wages on CDOT Projects

  • KILLED: Personal Property Tax Relief for Colorado Businesses

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: