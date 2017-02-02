2 men sought in shooting at Denver light rail station
DENVER (AP) _ Denver police are looking for two men suspected of robbing and then killing a man at a light rail station.
Police say the victim was at the Regional Transportation District station on Sheridan Boulevard at around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two masked men with backpacks approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. One of them then shot and killed the man and they both escaped.
Police don’t believe the shooting connected with the killing of a transit guard near Union Station in downtown Denver last week.
« TODAY’S EVENTS: Thursday, Feb. 9 (Previous News)
(Next News) Local wrestlers at state-qualifying meets this weekend »
Related News
Local wrestlers at state-qualifying meets this weekend
Regional wrestling tournaments to determine qualifiers for the Colorado State Wrestling Championships Feb. 16-18 atRead More
2 men sought in shooting at Denver light rail station
DENVER (AP) _ Denver police are looking for two men suspected of robbing and thenRead More