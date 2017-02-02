DENVER (AP) _ Denver police are looking for two men suspected of robbing and then killing a man at a light rail station.

Police say the victim was at the Regional Transportation District station on Sheridan Boulevard at around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two masked men with backpacks approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. One of them then shot and killed the man and they both escaped.

Police don’t believe the shooting connected with the killing of a transit guard near Union Station in downtown Denver last week.