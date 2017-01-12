USDA: Sliced Deli Meats possibly exposed to Listeria

| January 10, 2017

Recall Notice:

USDA issues public health alert on Peter DeFries Corporation Deli Meats

Reason for recall: May be contaminated with Listeria

Product Description: Dion’s Restaurants Sliced Deli Meats including roast beef, ham, pastrami and turkey used on pizzas, salads and open-faced sandwiches.

  • Produced: Dec. 14 through 29, 2016, but possibly available through Jan. 4, 2017

Distribution: Dion’s Restaurants in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas

CLICK HERE for more details from the USDA.

 


