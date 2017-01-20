Town Hall
Aurora — State Senator Rhonda Fields host a Community Town Hall Thursday with Reps. Mike Weissman and Dominique Jackson to share information and gather ideas for the 2017 legislative session. Legislators will address Gov. Hickenlooper’s State of the State address as well as hot topics on this year’s agenda. Henry Sobanet, from the Governor’s Office of State Planning & Budgeting will talk about the budget request and the state of the state. Q&A session to follow.
2017 Legislative Session: Challenges & Opportunities Town Hall
Community College of Aurora
Fine Arts Building Forum (F100)
15990 East CentreTech Parkway, Aurora
7-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19
