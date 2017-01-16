TODY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 15
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Did You Know?? It’s National Hat Day & Strawberry Ice Cream Day !!
For those of us with our infamous new year’s plan to shake off the shakes, you might want to make today your cheat day! Hang on to your hats and celebrate in style with your favorite hat! … and a delicious strawberry ice cream treat! Share your pics with us! @I70Scout #NationalHatDay #NationalStrawberryIceCreamDay
EVERY SUNDAY
-
Alcoholics Anonymous
For more information call (303)903-6734.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« TODY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 14 (Previous News)
(Next News) Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in Effect »
Related News
Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in Effect
Denver Metro Winter Forecast: Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in EffectRead More
TODY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 15
WHAT’S HAPPENING? Did You Know?? It’s National Hat Day & Strawberry Ice Cream Day !!Read More