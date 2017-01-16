TODY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 15

| January 15, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • Did You Know?? It’s National Hat Day & Strawberry Ice Cream Day !!

    For those of us with our infamous new year's plan to shake off the shakes, you might want to make today your cheat day! Hang on to your hats and celebrate in style with your favorite hat! … and a delicious strawberry ice cream treat!

EVERY SUNDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous

    For more information call (303)903-6734.

