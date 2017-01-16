TODY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 14
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Bennett-Watkins Lions Club
High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett @ 8:30 a.m. Contact: Jo Brandenburg (303)908-0796.
-
Byer’s Masons
Byer’s Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
SPORTS
-
Wrestling, Strasburg High School @ Frederick, 9 a.m.
-
Knowledge Bowl, Strasburg High School @ Eaton
-
Wrestling, Bennett High School @ Florence, All Day
-
Wrestling, Byers @ Wiggins, All Day
-
Boys & Girls Basketball, Deer Trail Middle School @ Stratton
- Boys & Girls Basketball, Deer Trail High School @ Elbert, 4 p.m.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« $2,000 reward offered in puppy theft (Previous News)
(Next News) TODY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 15 »
Related News
Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in Effect
Denver Metro Winter Forecast: Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in EffectRead More
TODY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 15
WHAT’S HAPPENING? Did You Know?? It’s National Hat Day & Strawberry Ice Cream Day !!Read More