TODY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 14

| January 14, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • Bennett-Watkins Lions Club

    High Plains Diner, 100 Bennett Ave., Bennett @ 8:30 a.m. Contact: Jo Brandenburg (303)908-0796.

  • Byer’s Masons

    Byer’s Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.

SPORTS

    • Wrestling, Strasburg High School @ Frederick, 9 a.m.

    • Knowledge Bowl, Strasburg High School @ Eaton

    • Wrestling, Bennett High School @ Florence, All Day

    • Wrestling, Byers @ Wiggins, All Day

    • Boys & Girls Basketball, Deer Trail Middle School @ Stratton

    • Boys & Girls Basketball, Deer Trail High School @ Elbert, 4 p.m. 

 

