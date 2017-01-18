TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 16

| January 16, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • FREEBIE DAY at DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!

    Spend the Holiday off with friends, family, or loved ones, by visiting the Denver Botanical Gardens for free today! Share your moments with us @I70Scout #DenverBotanicGardens #MartinLutherKingJrDay

  • Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board

    Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St., Strasburg @ 6 p.m.

  • Byers Fire Rescue

    Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.

  • Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St., Bennett @ 7 p.m.

  • Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board

    Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St., Bennett @ 5:15 p.m.

EVERY MONDAY

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St., @ 7:30 p.m. Contact: Lane Shade (303)717-2263

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    New players welcome. Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

 

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Television Show visits Colorado: Handcrafted America

Handcrafted America is an in-depth look at crafters and artisans across the country. -Boston Magazine Read More

TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 18

WHAT’S HAPPENING?    2017: Year of the Rooster Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers:Read More

  • Denver police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run; award offered

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 17

  • ATTN: Colorado Grants Available for Crop Growers

  • COLORADO SENATOR CORY GARDNER – MAKING PROGRESS

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 16

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

  • Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in Effect

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 15

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: