TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 16
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
FREEBIE DAY at DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!
FREEBIE DAY at DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS!

Spend the Holiday off with friends, family, or loved ones, by visiting the Denver Botanical Gardens for free today!
-
Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board
Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St., Strasburg @ 6 p.m.
-
Byers Fire Rescue
Byers Firehouse @ 6 p.m.
-
Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St., Bennett @ 7 p.m.
-
Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board
Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St., Bennett @ 5:15 p.m.
EVERY MONDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St., @ 7:30 p.m. Contact: Lane Shade (303)717-2263
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
New players welcome. Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
