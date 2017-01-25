Warm up with an Irish coffee!! Just add these simple ingredience: 1. starting with a warm glass, fill 2/3 full of freshly brewed coffee; 2. Stir in a heaping teaspoon of sugar; 3. Add 1 ounce of Irish whiskey; 4. Adding the cream so it floats is the tricky part: Add whipping cream (not whipped cream) that has been lightly whipped or foamed once the coffee has stopped swirling from stirring in the sugar. Take a selfie and share with us! #NationalIrishCoffeeDay @I70Scout