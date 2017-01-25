TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Did You Know?? It’s Irish Coffee Day!!
Warm up with an Irish coffee!! Just add these simple ingredience: 1. starting with a warm glass, fill 2/3 full of freshly brewed coffee; 2. Stir in a heaping teaspoon of sugar; 3. Add 1 ounce of Irish whiskey; 4. Adding the cream so it floats is the tricky part: Add whipping cream (not whipped cream) that has been lightly whipped or foamed once the coffee has stopped swirling from stirring in the sugar. Take a selfie and share with us! #NationalIrishCoffeeDay @I70Scout
-
Bennett Municipal Court
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett library: Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers @ 10-10:30 a.m.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.
-
Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Contact: Shirley Kuzara (303)644-4768
-
Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 to 9 p.m.
SPORTS
- Girls Basketball
Hemp Hill Middle School @ Ft. Morgan 4 p.m.
Bennett Middle School @ The Academy 4 p.m.
