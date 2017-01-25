TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 25

| January 25, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • Did You Know?? It’s Irish Coffee Day!!

Warm up with an Irish coffee!! Just add these simple ingredience: 1. starting with a warm glass, fill 2/3 full of freshly brewed coffee; 2. Stir in a heaping teaspoon of sugar; 3. Add 1 ounce of Irish whiskey; 4. Adding the cream so it floats is the tricky part: Add whipping cream (not whipped cream) that has been lightly whipped or foamed once the coffee has stopped swirling from stirring in the sugar. Take a selfie and share with us! #NationalIrishCoffeeDay @I70Scout

  • Bennett Municipal Court

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 7 p.m.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Baby Bounce

     Anythink Bennett library: Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers @ 10-10:30 a.m.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.

  • Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck

    Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m. Contact: Shirley Kuzara (303)644-4768

  • Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 to 9 p.m.

SPORTS

  • Girls Basketball
    Hemp Hill Middle School @ Ft. Morgan 4 p.m.
    Bennett Middle School @ The Academy 4 p.m.

    1. Brenda Benson says:
      January 25, 2017 at 8:23 AM

      OR Go to Strasburg Espress and have Colleen make one up for you! of course it would be Irish cream flavor rather than whisky that she uses. Support your local coffee shop.

