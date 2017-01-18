TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 18
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
2017: Year of the Rooster
Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers: Children ages 5-12 can have stories, games, crafts and fortune cookies as they learn about Chinese New Year fun. According to Chinese tradition, each year in a 12-year cycle is related to a different animal and has different meanings. Years of the Rooster include 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029. Event details: @ 3:30-4:30 p.m. Contact (303)822-9392.
-
Explorsion: Curious Minds of All Ages Explore Science
Bennett Anything Library, 495 Seventh St., Bennett: Metal Washer Brain Teaser Puzzles @ 4:15 P.M. Contact (303)405-3231
-
Wacky Wednesdays Book Club:
Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail: Book club for ages 8-11. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan @ 4-5 p.m. Contact (303)769-4310
-
I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce
Lunch & Learn @ 12 p.m.
SPORTS
- Wrestling
Hemp Hill M.S. @ Bennett, 4 p.m.
- Girls Basketball
Bennett High School @ Arrupe, 5:30 p.m.
- Boys Basketball
Bennett High School vs. Arrupe, 5:30 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
-
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett library: Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers @ 10 a.m.
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.
-
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck
Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Contact Shirley Kuzara (303)644-4768.
-
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
-
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7-9 p.m.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
Related News
Television Show visits Colorado: Handcrafted America
Handcrafted America is an in-depth look at crafters and artisans across the country. -Boston Magazine Read More
TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 18
WHAT’S HAPPENING? 2017: Year of the Rooster Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers:Read More