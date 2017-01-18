TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 18

  • 2017: Year of the Rooster

    Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers: Children ages 5-12 can have stories, games, crafts and fortune cookies as they learn about Chinese New Year fun. According to Chinese tradition, each year in a 12-year cycle is related to a different animal and has different meanings. Years of the Rooster include 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029. Event details: @ 3:30-4:30 p.m. Contact (303)822-9392.

  • Explorsion: Curious Minds of All Ages Explore Science

    Bennett Anything Library, 495 Seventh St., Bennett: Metal Washer Brain Teaser Puzzles @ 4:15 P.M. Contact (303)405-3231

  • Wacky Wednesdays Book Club:

    Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail: Book club for ages 8-11. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan @ 4-5 p.m. Contact (303)769-4310

  • I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce

    Lunch & Learn @ 12 p.m.

SPORTS

  • Wrestling
    Hemp Hill M.S. @ Bennett, 4 p.m.
  • Girls Basketball
    Bennett High School @ Arrupe, 5:30 p.m.
  • Boys Basketball
    Bennett High School vs. Arrupe, 5:30 p.m.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

  • Baby Bounce

    Anythink Bennett library: Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers @ 10 a.m.

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.

  • Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck

    Bennett Community Center @12 p.m. Contact Shirley Kuzara (303)644-4768.

  • Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

  • Recovery in Christ

    Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7-9 p.m.

