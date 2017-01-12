TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 11

| January 11, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

  • National Step In A Puddle & Splash Your Friends!

    Join in on the celebration that all kids will love and all the young-at-heart adults will love just the same, as we celebrate National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. Celebrated annually on January 11, this day can be a little bit tricky depending on where you live, as at this time of the year, many of the puddles could be frozen! Look out for some puddles so you can splash your friends and share your pictures @I70Scout!

  • Strasburg High School Board Meeting

    Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.

  • Needlework and Crafts

    Bennett Community Center @ 1 p.m. Contact Mary White, (303)644-3202, or Peg Mancuso, (303)644-5191.

  • IOU with Love

    A Pay it forward Giving Circle. Maximize your giving potential with a group of like minded friends. Assist those who could be lifted up by a little extra TLC and compassion. Meet Monthly … Socialize … Listen to Guest Speakers. Give a little … Give alot … YOU determine the amount you can donate. Social Hour from 6 to 7 p.m., Meeting @ 7 p.m., location varies. For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.

  • National Sunflower Association’s Annual Research Forum

    Ramada Plaza Suites and Convention Center in Fargo, ND.

    EVERY WEDNESDAY

      • Baby Bounce

        Anythink Bennett Library: Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers @ 10 to 10:30 a.m.

      • Music & Movement

        Anythink Bennett Library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.

      • Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck

        Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m., Contact Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768

      • Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day

        Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.

      • Recovery in Christ

        Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 to 9 p.m.

     

    Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 12

WHAT’S HAPPENING?   FREEBIE DAY at the DENVER ZOO!!  Visit the Denver Zoo for free today! BeRead More

TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 11

WHAT’S HAPPENING? National Step In A Puddle & Splash Your Friends! Join in on the celebrationRead More

  • COLORADO FREEBIES: JANUARY 2017

  • Colorado’s Director of Marijuana Coordination Andrew Freedman: Official Announcement

  • New legislative session brings $500 million deficit, uncertainty

  • Deer Trail School hosting high school football meeting Jan. 10

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 8

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 7

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility 

  • Fishful Thinker TV filmed upcoming season at Colorado state parks

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: