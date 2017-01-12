TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 11
National Step In A Puddle & Splash Your Friends!
Join in on the celebration that all kids will love and all the young-at-heart adults will love just the same, as we celebrate National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. Celebrated annually on January 11, this day can be a little bit tricky depending on where you live, as at this time of the year, many of the puddles could be frozen! Look out for some puddles so you can splash your friends and share your pictures @I70Scout!
Strasburg High School Board Meeting
Strasburg High School Community Room @ 6:30 p.m.
Needlework and Crafts
Bennett Community Center @ 1 p.m. Contact Mary White, (303)644-3202, or Peg Mancuso, (303)644-5191.
IOU with Love
A Pay it forward Giving Circle. Maximize your giving potential with a group of like minded friends. Assist those who could be lifted up by a little extra TLC and compassion. Meet Monthly … Socialize … Listen to Guest Speakers. Give a little … Give alot … YOU determine the amount you can donate. Social Hour from 6 to 7 p.m., Meeting @ 7 p.m., location varies. For location and directions, call (303)913-7094 or (303)261-0680 or visit www.iougivingcircle.com.
National Sunflower Association’s Annual Research Forum
Ramada Plaza Suites and Convention Center in Fargo, ND.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Baby Bounce
Anythink Bennett Library: Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers @ 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett Library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.
Bennett Young At Heart Seniors Potluck
Bennett Community Center @ 12 p.m., Contact Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768
Byers Silver & Gold Senior Citizens Game Day
Byers American Legion Hall @ 12:30 p.m.
Recovery in Christ
Valley Bank, Strasburg @ 7 to 9 p.m.
