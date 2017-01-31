TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 31
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
Pat yourself on the back…. you’ve officially made it through January
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Story Time
Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time @ 10 a.m.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail: Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m.
-
New year, new skill
Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers: Participants of all ages will learn how to solder electronics by creating a light-up robot badge to take home and wear. Tweens under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult @ 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS
- Basketball
Hemp Hill Middle School – Girls @ Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Strasburg High School – Girls vs Brush, 4 p.m.
Strasburg High School – Boys @ Brush, 4 p.m.
Bennett High School vs Academy, 4 p.m.
- Girls
JV @ 4 p.m.
C @ 7 p.m.
V @ 5:30 p.m.
- Boys
JV @ 4 p.m.
C @ 5:30 p.m.
V @ 7 p.m.
- Girls
TODAY'S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 31
