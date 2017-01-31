TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 31

| January 31, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

Pat yourself on the back…. you’ve officially made it through January

 

EVERY TUESDAY

  • Story Time

    Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time @ 10 a.m.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail: Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m.

  • New year, new skill

    Kelver Library, 404 E. Front St., Byers: Participants of all ages will learn how to solder electronics by creating a light-up robot badge to take home and wear. Tweens under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult @ 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS

  • Basketball
    Hemp Hill Middle School – Girls @ Kiowa, 4 p.m.
    Strasburg High School – Girls vs Brush, 4 p.m.
    Strasburg High School – Boys @ Brush, 4 p.m.
    Bennett High School vs Academy,  4 p.m.

    • Girls
      JV @ 4 p.m.
      C @ 7 p.m.
      V @ 5:30 p.m.
    • Boys
      JV @ 4 p.m.
      C @ 5:30 p.m.
      V @ 7 p.m.

Send Us Your News & Announcements for February!

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

