TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 24
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Bennett Board of Trustees
Town Hall, 355 Fourth St: Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m.
EVERY TUESDAY
-
Story Time
BENNETT ANYTHINK LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St. @10 a.m. Children ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail. Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m.
-
Tuesday Tech
BENNETT ANYTHINK LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St.@ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will create a light-up robot by soldering components. Questions? (303)405-3231
SPORTS
- Boys Basketball
Strasburg High School, JV & C-team @ Frontier Academy, 4 p.m.
- Girls Basketball
Strasburg High School vs Frontier Academy, 4:30 p.m.
