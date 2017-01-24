TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 24

| January 24, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • Bennett Board of Trustees

    Town Hall, 355 Fourth St: Work-study @ 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting @ 7 p.m. 

EVERY TUESDAY

  • Story Time

    BENNETT ANYTHINK LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St. @10 a.m. Children ages 2-4 will enjoy puppets, songs, finger plays and stories that have stood the test of time.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail. Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m. 

  • Tuesday Tech

    BENNETT ANYTHINK LIBRARY, 495 Seventh St.@ 4:15 p.m. Students ages 11 and up will create a light-up robot by soldering components. Questions? (303)405-3231

SPORTS

  • Boys Basketball
    Strasburg High School, JV & C-team @ Frontier Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Girls Basketball
    Strasburg High School vs Frontier Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Colorado Positive for Phylloxera Infestation

Four More Colorado Vineyards Test Positive for Phylloxera Insect BROOMFIELD, Colo. – In November 2016,Read More

Researcher Devotes 25 Years to Developing Pueblo Chile Variety

Dr. Michael Bartolo is the best sort of person, accomplished yet humble. Since 1992, heRead More

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Hit and Run in Adams County; vehicle sought

  • Information sought in possible hit-and-run accident in western AdCo

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 23

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 22

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 21

  • ArapCo inmate tests positive for tuberculosis

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Jan. 20

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: