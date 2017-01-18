January 17 is the birthday of Templeton Rye Whiskey, bootlegger Al Capone and the son of another bootlegger, Meryl Kerkhoff. The term found its permanent place in the American vocabulary when Congress passed the Eighteenth Amendment prohibiting the manufacture, transportation and sale of alcohol in 1920. Thirsty Americans still had a demand for liquor, so while some distilleries switched their production to something legal, others took to bootlegging. Being that people actually hid their liquor in their boots! Bootleggers helped fill the demand by smuggling from Canada and Mexico, and distilling their own liquor in backwoods and secluded areas. Other terms, such as rum-runner and moonshiner, became popular during this time as well. The PEOPLE spoke and The Prohibition was repealed in 1933. Share your pics with us! Have a drink of Templeton Rye with friends and share your photos with us @I70Scout #BootleggersDay #TheGoodStuff #DriveSober