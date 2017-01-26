TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 26
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
DID YOU KNOW?? IT’S NATIONAL SPOUSE DAY!
Spouse’s Day is a time to enjoy and appreciate your better half. You can use this day as a prelude or warm up to Valentine’s Day, perhaps. But, its not as much of a gift giving event. Rather, use it as a time to show your spouse that you care and appreciate all of the things that he/she does for you and for the household with some cuddle time! Over the long years of a relationship, it’s easy to take for granted the many things your spouse does. So, take today to notice and say thanks. As for the “enjoyment” part of the day…we will leave that up to you.. Share your ideas with us @I70Scout #NationalSpouseDay
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact: Lane Shade (303)717-2263.
-
Agate School Board @ 6 p.m.
-
3D felted monsters
Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail: Teens can learn the easy and addictive art of sculptural needle felting. Once the crafters get the hang of it, they will make an adorable pocket-sized monster to take home. 2-4 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail: Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m.
-
Bingo for Books
Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m.
SPORTS
- Basketball
Strasburg High School Varsity vs Frontier Academy @ Pepsi Center, 3 p.m.
Byers Boys Basketball @ Calhan 4 p.m.
Deer Trail Middle School @ Arickree/Woodlin 4 p.m.
- Wrestling
Strasburg High School @ Platte Valley 6:30 p.m.
- Spelling Bee – Bennett Elementary School @ 3 p.m.
