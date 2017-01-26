TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 26

| January 26, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • DID YOU KNOW?? IT’S NATIONAL SPOUSE DAY!

    Spouse’s Day is a time to enjoy and appreciate your better half. You can use this day as a prelude or warm up to Valentine’s Day, perhaps. But, its not as much of a gift giving event. Rather, use it as a time to show your spouse that you care and appreciate all of the things that he/she does for you and for the household with some cuddle time! Over the long years of a relationship, it’s easy to take for granted the many things your spouse does. So, take today to notice and say thanks. As for the “enjoyment” part of the day…we will leave that up to you.. Share your ideas with us @I70Scout #NationalSpouseDay

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact: Lane Shade (303)717-2263.

  • Agate School Board @ 6 p.m.

  • 3D felted monsters

    Davies Library, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail: Teens can learn the easy and addictive art of sculptural needle felting. Once the crafters get the hang of it, they will make an adorable pocket-sized monster to take home. 2-4 p.m.

EVERY THURSDAY 

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m. 

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail: Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m. 

  • Bingo for Books

    Anythink Bennett library @ 4:15 p.m.

SPORTS

  • Basketball
    Strasburg High School Varsity vs Frontier Academy @ Pepsi Center, 3 p.m.
    Byers Boys Basketball @ Calhan 4 p.m.
    Deer Trail Middle School @ Arickree/Woodlin 4 p.m.
  • Wrestling
    Strasburg High School @ Platte Valley 6:30 p.m.
  • Spelling Bee – Bennett Elementary School @ 3 p.m.

 

