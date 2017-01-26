Spouse’s Day is a time to enjoy and appreciate your better half. You can use this day as a prelude or warm up to Valentine’s Day, perhaps. But, its not as much of a gift giving event. Rather, use it as a time to show your spouse that you care and appreciate all of the things that he/she does for you and for the household with some cuddle time! Over the long years of a relationship, it’s easy to take for granted the many things your spouse does. So, take today to notice and say thanks. As for the “enjoyment” part of the day…we will leave that up to you.. Share your ideas with us @I70Scout #NationalSpouseDay