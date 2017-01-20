TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 19
It’s Get to Know Your Customers Day!!
Bingo for Books
Bennett Anythink Library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231
Fun ’N’ Games
Bennett Anythink Library, 495 Seventh St.: Old and new board games for family fun @ 4:15 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231
West Arapahoe Conservation District Board
Bennett Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 5 p.m.
Bennett School Board
High School library. 615 Seventh St. Work session at 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m.,
Byers School Board
Byers High School lecture hall @ 7 p.m.
Strasburg Fire Protection District Board
District Office, 56281 E. Colfax Ave. @ 7 p.m.
Strasburg American Legion Post No. 183.
Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.
SPORTS
- Wrestling
- Strasburg High School vs. Highland, 6:30 p.m.
- Byers @ Clear Creek (double dual vs Clear Creek, Platte Canyon & Battle Mountain), 6 p.m.
- Girls Basketball
- Bennett Middle School vs Adams City, 4:15 p.m.
- Bennett High School @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m
- Boys & Girls Basketball
- Deer Trail High School @ Arickaree/Woodlin, 5 a.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett Library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.
Family Story Time
Davies Library, Deer Trail: Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m.
Bingo for Books
4:15 p.m., Anythink Bennett library.
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, @ 7:30 p.m. Contact (303)717-2263.
