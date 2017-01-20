TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 19

January 19, 2017

  • It’s Get to Know Your Customers Day!!

    Remember when main street businesses were locally owned & operated? Well The I-70 Scout still is. We’re celebrating Get to Know Our Customers Day! We’d like to know you by name and the news that interests you…. because if we don’t have it, we will get it! So share your stories, news, events & announcements with us! #WeLoveOurCustomers @I70Scout 

  • Bingo for Books

    Bennett Anythink Library, 495 Seventh St. @ 4:15 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231

  • Fun ’N’ Games

    Bennett Anythink Library, 495 Seventh St.: Old and new board games for family fun @ 4:15 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231

  • West Arapahoe Conservation District Board

    Bennett Town Hall, 355 Fourth St. @ 5 p.m.

  • Bennett School Board

    High School library. 615 Seventh St. Work session at 5:30 p.m., meeting 6 p.m., 

  • Byers School Board

    Byers High School lecture hall @ 7 p.m.

  • Strasburg Fire Protection District Board

    District Office, 56281 E. Colfax Ave. @ 7 p.m.

  • Strasburg American Legion Post No. 183.

    Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave. @ 7 p.m.

SPORTS

  • Wrestling
    • Strasburg High School vs. Highland, 6:30 p.m.
    • Byers @ Clear Creek (double dual vs Clear Creek, Platte Canyon & Battle Mountain), 6 p.m.
  • Girls Basketball
    • Bennett Middle School vs Adams City, 4:15 p.m.
    • Bennett High School @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m
  • Boys & Girls Basketball
    • Deer Trail High School @ Arickaree/Woodlin, 5 a.m.

EVERY THURSDAY

  • Music & Movement

    Anythink Bennett Library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.

  • Family Story Time

    Davies Library, Deer Trail: Ages 3-5 @ 11 a.m.

  • Bingo for Books

    4:15 p.m., Anythink Bennett library.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, @ 7:30 p.m. Contact (303)717-2263.

