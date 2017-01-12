TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 12

| January 12, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

 

  • FREEBIE DAY at the DENVER ZOO!! 

    Visit the Denver Zoo for free today! Be sure to share some of the fun @I70Scout!

  • I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership

    Front Range Airport @ 11:45 a.m. Lunch is available for $15.

  • Bennett Fire Protection District Board

    Station No. 3 @ 7 p.m.

  • Byers Park & Recreation District Board

    Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.
     

    EVERY THURSDAY

      • Music & Movement

        Anythink Bennett Library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.

      • Family Story Time

        Davies Library: Ages 3-5 can hang out with their family and listen in on a wonderful story @ 11 a.m.

      • Bingo for Books

        Anythink Bennett Library @ 4:15 p.m.

      • AA Strasburg Sobriety. 

        Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St., Lane Shade @ 7:30 p.m., For questions, call (303)717-2263

    SPORTS

      • Girl Basketball, Byers @ Hemp Hill Middle School, 4 p.m.
      • Wrestling Strasburg High School @ Lyons, 5:30 p.m.
      • Basketball, Middle Park @ Bennett High School:
         
        Girls:

        JV @ 4

        V @5:30 p.m.

        C @ 7 p.m.

        Boys:

        JV @ 4 p.m.

        C @ 5:30 p.m.

        V @ 7 p.m.

      • Boys & Girls Basketball (V), Shinning Mountain @ Deer Trail High School, 5 p.m.
      • Deer Trail Youth Wrestling @ 6:15 p.m.
      • Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice. Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m. Call (303)719-8292.

     

    Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 12

WHAT’S HAPPENING?   FREEBIE DAY at the DENVER ZOO!!  Visit the Denver Zoo for free today! BeRead More

TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 11

WHAT’S HAPPENING? National Step In A Puddle & Splash Your Friends! Join in on the celebrationRead More

  • COLORADO FREEBIES: JANUARY 2017

  • Colorado’s Director of Marijuana Coordination Andrew Freedman: Official Announcement

  • New legislative session brings $500 million deficit, uncertainty

  • Deer Trail School hosting high school football meeting Jan. 10

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 8

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 7

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility 

  • Fishful Thinker TV filmed upcoming season at Colorado state parks

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: