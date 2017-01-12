TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 12
-
FREEBIE DAY at the DENVER ZOO!!
Visit the Denver Zoo for free today! Be sure to share some of the fun @I70Scout!
-
I-70 Regional Economic Advancement Partnership
Front Range Airport @ 11:45 a.m. Lunch is available for $15.
-
Bennett Fire Protection District Board
Station No. 3 @ 7 p.m.
-
Byers Park & Recreation District Board
Quint Valley Fairgrounds @ 7 p.m.
EVERY THURSDAY
-
Music & Movement
Anythink Bennett Library: Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments @ 10 a.m.
-
Family Story Time
Davies Library: Ages 3-5 can hang out with their family and listen in on a wonderful story @ 11 a.m.
-
Bingo for Books
Anythink Bennett Library @ 4:15 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety.
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St., Lane Shade @ 7:30 p.m., For questions, call (303)717-2263
SPORTS
- Girl Basketball, Byers @ Hemp Hill Middle School, 4 p.m.
- Wrestling Strasburg High School @ Lyons, 5:30 p.m.
- Basketball, Middle Park @ Bennett High School:
Girls:
JV @ 4
V @5:30 p.m.
C @ 7 p.m.
Boys:
JV @ 4 p.m.
C @ 5:30 p.m.
V @ 7 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Basketball (V), Shinning Mountain @ Deer Trail High School, 5 p.m.
- Deer Trail Youth Wrestling @ 6:15 p.m.
- Eastern Plains Honor Guard practice. Strasburg American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m. Call (303)719-8292.
-
