Strasburg High School Commences SES ELL ACCESS Testing Federal and state laws require that English Language Learning (ELL) Students be assessed annually to measure their proficiency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking English, as well as the progress they are making in learning English. Strasburg High School commences is testing period today, through Jan. 27.

National Sunday Supper Day These days, families are busy with after school activities, jobs and homework. Sunday Supper has been a disappearing tradition around the country. The Sunday Supper Movement aims to bring families back together in the kitchen and around the supper table one Sunday at time. National Sunday Supper Day is a step toward this goal. Spend the evening at the table cozying up with your family and share your moments with us! @I70Scout #NationalSundaySupperDay