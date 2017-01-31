TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 29

| January 29, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • …IT’S NATIONAL PUZZLE DAY… AND IT’S ON US!!

    Don’t be puzzled by National Puzzle Day ;p Today honors puzzles of all sizes, shapes and forms. These mind bending games are a favorite pastime of millions of people, young and old; for the simple challenge of completing them, graduating to evermore complex and difficult levels to keep a sharp mind, and for others it’s a way to kill time. Crossword puzzles are by far the most common while Sudoku, a number puzzle, is a more recent rage. Whatever the reason, spend National Puzzle Day doing puzzles ON US!

EVERY SUNDAY

  •  Alcoholics Anonymous. For more information call (303)903-6734.

 

