TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 7
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Denver Art Museum – Free Day
General admission is free on the first Saturday of the month thanks our local Toyota Stores and members of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). Note: This does not include admission to special ticketed exhibitions. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver, CO 80204 @ 10 AM; Free
-
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast- Musical
“Once upon a time” there lived a selfish young Prince, who had everything his heart desired. Vintage Theatre presents “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: A Musical” – The classic story of young Belle and the Beast that only she can change. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010 @ 7:30 p.m.; $28 – $31 – 303-856-7830 or online
-
PACE & Denver Zoo – Family Discovery Series: Animal Expeditions
The Denver Zoo explores the Animal Kingdom and takes guests on an educational safari around the world! Come face-to-face with live animals and discover their wild nature. Parker Arts Culture & Events (PACE) Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138, @ 10 a.m.; $5
Sports:
-
Wrestling.
Strasburg High School @ Bennett. 8 a.m.
-
Boys and Girls Basketball.
Wiggins @ Strasburg High School. 4 p.m.
-
Boys Basketball.
ECA @ Byers. 2 p.m.
-
Lacrosse
Colorado Mammoth v. Vancouver Stealth, @ Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO. 7 p.m.; $varies
-
Hockey
University of Denver v. Arizona State, @ Ritchie Center, 2201 E. Asbury Ave., Denver, CO. 7 p.m.; $15 – $37
