TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 28
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
DID YOU KNOW?? TODAY IS CHINESE NEW YEAR!!
Chinese culture is amongst the oldest in the world. While the rest of the world is in the early years of the third millennium, Chinese culture is in their fifth millennium. 2017 is a Yin Year, and is of the Rooster, a Chinese Zodiac animal figure. The date of Chinese New Years changes every year and is celebrated over the span of 15 days, beginning on the first day of the new moon, and ends on the full moon. The celebration on the 15th day is called the Chinese Lantern Festival and is the biggest holiday in Chinese culture. It is celebrated with festivities, fireworks, brightly colored lights, special meals with family and gift giving. Like Christmas in the western world, most Chinese travel home to be with family for the new year celebration. #ChineseNewYear @I70Scout
IT’S ALSO NATIONAL FUN AT WORK DAY!!
If you’re lucky, you have a job that you love. Ideally, work should be fun but normally work is not intended to have fun, it’s intended to get work done. Take the day to find ways to have fun and make light of the work you do. After all, one of the oldest cultures in the world is celebrating New Years right now!! Like and share your fun days with us! #NationalFunAtWorkDay #ChineseNewYear @I70Scout
Byers Masons
Byers Masonic Lodge @ 8 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
Nature Time!
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton: Park history and its plants, birds and animals. Outdoor nature walks weather-permitting. All ages welcome @ 10-12 p.m.
Internet Fact or Fiction
Bennett Anythink library: Adults will learn strategies to avoid fake news and decipher fact from fiction on the Internet @ 10:30-11:30 a.m.
SPORTS
- Wrestling
Strasburg High School @ Eads, 9 a.m.
Byers @ Stratton 9:30 a.m.
Bennett H.S. @ Valley 9 a.m.
- Basketball
Hemp Hill Middle School – Girls @ home 9 a.m.
Byers (V) vs Burglington @ Pepsi Center, time TBA
Byers (C team and JV) @ home vs Burlington, 2 p.m.
Bennett High School vs DSST, 1:00 p.m.;
- Girls
V @ 2:30 p.m.
JV @ 4 p.m.
- Boys
V @ 4 p.m.
C @ 1 p.m.
JV @ 2:30 p.m.
- Girls
- Knowledge Bowl – Strasburg High School @ Valley
