Chinese culture is amongst the oldest in the world. While the rest of the world is in the early years of the third millennium, Chinese culture is in their fifth millennium. 2017 is a Yin Year, and is of the Rooster, a Chinese Zodiac animal figure. The date of Chinese New Years changes every year and is celebrated over the span of 15 days, beginning on the first day of the new moon, and ends on the full moon. The celebration on the 15th day is called the Chinese Lantern Festival and is the biggest holiday in Chinese culture. It is celebrated with festivities, fireworks, brightly colored lights, special meals with family and gift giving. Like Christmas in the western world, most Chinese travel home to be with family for the new year celebration. #ChineseNewYear @I70Scout