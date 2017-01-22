TODAY’S EVENTS – Saturday, Jan. 21
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
- FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO
EVERY SATURDAY
- Nature Time! Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton @ 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Park history and its plants, birds and animals. Outdoor nature walks weather-permitting. All ages welcome.
SPORTS
- Wrestling Strasburg High School, 9 a.m.
- Knowledge Bowl Strasburg High School @ Windsor
- Adams County Honor Band @ Brighton, All Day
- Byers Boys Basketball vs Denver Christian, 2 p.m.
