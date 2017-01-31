TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 30
EVERY MONDAY
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact: Lane Shade (303)717-2263.
-
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room. New players welcome. @ 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS
- Girls Basketball
Bennett Middle School vs Fitzsimmons, 4:15 p.m.
Deer Trail Middle School @ Byers, 4 p.m.
Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout
« TODAY’S EVENTS – Sunday, Jan. 29 (Previous News)
Related News
TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 31
WHAT’S HAPPENING? Pat yourself on the back…. you’ve officially made it through January EVERY TUESDAYRead More
Adams County News and Information – Printing Error on Property Tax Envelopes
A small number of Adams County property tax statements could be arriving in envelopes markedRead More