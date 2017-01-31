TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 30

| January 30, 2017

 EVERY MONDAY

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. @ 7:30 p.m. Contact: Lane Shade (303)717-2263.

  • High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room. New players welcome. @ 6:30 p.m.

     

SPORTS

  • Girls Basketball
    Bennett Middle School vs Fitzsimmons, 4:15 p.m.
    Deer Trail Middle School @ Byers, 4 p.m.

