TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 23

| January 23, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • Deer Trail School Board. 7 p.m.

  • Annual Public Meeting – Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center

    228 W. Front St., Byers. @ 7 p.m. The board will elect officers for 2017, review events, and review the annual reports for 2016. The public is welcome. For more information call (303)822-9368. 

EVERY MONDAY

  • AA Strasburg Sobriety

    Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, @ 7:30 p.m. Questions? (303)717-2263

  • High Plains Music Ensemble Rehearsal

    Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.

  • Bingo

    Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.

  • Adult Book Club

    DAVIES LIBRARY, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail. “All the Winters After” by Seré Prince Halverson @ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Questions? (303)769-4310

SPORTS

  • Wrestling

    Hemp Hill Middle School vs Byers & Bennett, 4 p.m.

  • Girls Basketball

    Hemp Hill Middle School @ Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

    Bennett Middle School vs DSST, 4:15 p.m.

     

