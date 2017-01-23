TODAY’S EVENTS – Monday, Jan. 23
WHAT’S HAPPENING?
-
Deer Trail School Board. 7 p.m.
-
Annual Public Meeting – Eastern Plains Women’s Resource Center
228 W. Front St., Byers. @ 7 p.m. The board will elect officers for 2017, review events, and review the annual reports for 2016. The public is welcome. For more information call (303)822-9368.
EVERY MONDAY
-
AA Strasburg Sobriety
Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, @ 7:30 p.m. Questions? (303)717-2263
-
High Plains Music Ensemble Rehearsal
Strasburg High School band room @ 6:30 p.m. New players welcome.
-
Bingo
Byers American Legion Hall @ 7 p.m.
-
Adult Book Club
DAVIES LIBRARY, 303 Third Ave., Deer Trail. “All the Winters After” by Seré Prince Halverson @ 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Questions? (303)769-4310
SPORTS
- Wrestling
Hemp Hill Middle School vs Byers & Bennett, 4 p.m.
- Girls Basketball
Hemp Hill Middle School @ Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
Bennett Middle School vs DSST, 4:15 p.m.
