National Technology Day

From the wheel to smartphones, technology has been changing the world. January 6 is the day to recognize those achievements and to look to the future of technology. After all, without the wonderful world of technology, how would we take all those cuddling selfies?

Do you know?? Who invented the printing press?

Johannes Gutenberg introduced movable type metal letters and the printing press to Europe around 1440. While this may not sound like a big deal at first, the printing press is the most important invention in modern times. Prior to Gutenberg introducing the printing press, making a book was a laborious process in Europe. It wasn’t that hard to write a letter to one person by hand, but to create thousands of books for many people to read was nearly impossible. Think about how important information is today, and how this invention has allowed us to share information in vast and fast quantities. Without the printing press we wouldn’t have had the Scientific Revolution or the Renaissance. Without the printing press, our world would be very different.

Do you know?? Who gave the first demonstration of the radio?

A) Guglielmo Marconi

B) Nikola Tesla

C) Thomas Edison

National Cuddle Up Day:

National Cuddle Up Day:

Did you know?? Cuddling releases oxytocin. This hormone alone has tremendous health benefits. Besides giving us warm and fuzzy feelings, oxytocin reduces pain. So when the cold has made those muscles and joints ache, cuddling can help reduce those aches and pains.

Sports:

Wrestling. Strasburg High School @ Bennett 3 p.m.

Basketball. Bennett High School @ Sheridan 5:30 p.m.

