TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Jan. 20
-
FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO
-
Computer Tutelage
Bennett Anything Library, 495 Seventh St., Bennett: One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231
-
Stories & More
Kelver Library,404 E. Front St., Byers: Parents, grandparents or caregivers can enjoy storytime, sing songs, and play with their little one (ages 0-5). All attendees will leave with books and activities to use at home. 10-11 a.m. Contact (303)822-9392.
SPORTS
- Boys & Girls Basketball
- Strasburg High School vs Clear Creek, 4 p.m.
- Deer Trail H.S. @ Limon 5 p.m.
- Byers vs Flagler, 4 p.m.
- 50’s sock hop and dinner fundraiser
- Strasburg High School SES @ Hemp Hill Middle School, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Adams County Honor Band @ Brighton, All Day
