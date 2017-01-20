TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Jan. 20

| January 20, 2017

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

    • FREEBIE DAY @ DENVER ZOO

    • Computer Tutelage

Bennett Anything Library, 495 Seventh St., Bennett: One-on-one technical assistance in half-hour segments on a first-come, first-served basis. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Contact (303)405-3231

  • Stories & More

    Kelver Library,404 E. Front St., Byers: Parents, grandparents or caregivers can enjoy storytime, sing songs, and play with their little one (ages 0-5). All attendees will leave with books and activities to use at home. 10-11 a.m. Contact (303)822-9392.

SPORTS

  • Boys & Girls Basketball
    • Strasburg High School vs Clear Creek, 4 p.m.
    • Deer Trail H.S. @ Limon 5 p.m.
    • Byers vs Flagler, 4 p.m.
  • 50’s sock hop and dinner fundraiser
    • Strasburg High School SES @ Hemp Hill Middle School, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Adams County Honor Band @ Brighton, All Day

HAPPY FRIDAY!! HAVE A SAFE & FUN WEEKEND!

