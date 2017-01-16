TODAY’S EVENTS – Friday, Jan. 13

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 

  • Did You Know?? It’s National Stephen Foster Memorial Day 

    Stephen Foster is known as the “Father of American Music,” who lived in the 19th century, from 1826 to 1864. His songs, such as Oh! Susanna and My Old Kentucky Home, are still popular in modern times. Celebrate this day by paying tribute to history’s finest musicians. Share your fav’s @I70Scout #NationalStephenFosterMemorialDay

EVERY FRIDAY

    • Al-Anon Family Group

      For more information call (303)888-4525.

    • Story Time

      Kelver Library @ 10 a.m.

SPORTS

    • Boys Basketball, Strasburg High School @ Sterling, 4 p.m.

    • Girls Basketball, Sterling @ Strasburg High School, 4 p.m.

    • Wrestling, Bennett High School @ Florence, All Day

    • Boys Basketball, Bennett High School @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

    • Basketball, Byers @ Genoa-Hugo, 4 p.m.

 

