Tiger senior qualifies for Nat’l Western rodeo performance

| January 13, 2017

DENVER — A Bennett High School student has qualified for one of the upcoming rodeo go-rounds at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo.

Tiger senior Connor Strong will participate in the team roping portion of the 1 p.m. rodeo performance Jan. 16 in the Denver Coliseum.

The stock show runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.

