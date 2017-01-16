Tiger senior qualifies for Nat’l Western rodeo performance
DENVER — A Bennett High School student has qualified for one of the upcoming rodeo go-rounds at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo.
Tiger senior Connor Strong will participate in the team roping portion of the 1 p.m. rodeo performance Jan. 16 in the Denver Coliseum.
The stock show runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.
