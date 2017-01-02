The Adams County Sheriff’s Department are searching for at least two people suspected of stealing merchandise from the RadioShack store in Strasburg on New Year’s Eve.

Sheriff’s department officials confirmed that items were stolen but that no weapons were used during the incident.

“It was not a robbery. It was a theft,” said Cmdr. Karl Smalley with the Plains Subdivision of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. “There is a difference between robbery and theft with a robbery being at gunpoint or with some other threat with a weapon.”

The sheriff’s department can be contacted through the Strasburg substation at (303)622-9797.

For full coverage, see the Jan. 6 edition of the Eastern Colorado News.