Handcrafted America is an in-depth look at crafters and artisans across the country. -Boston Magazine

Jill Wagner travels our country seeking out talented artisans who make products the old-fashioned way: with their own two hands. In every half-hour, Jill meets three gifted artisans and gets a behind-the-scenes look at how their products are created. Along the way, viewers learn about the history and cultural heritage that inspire and influence the design of their handcrafted products.

Here is a sneak peek into the new television series:

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a world of mass-produced products, modern technology has made it easier than ever for an individual to create and distribute customizable and unique items without having middlemen like manufacturers. This growing shift will continue to affect the economy…and will have a transformative impact on our future …. Welcome to the Maker Movement, an evolution of millions of people who are taking big risks to start their own small businesses dedicated to creating and selling self-made products.

Handcrafted America visits COLORADO:

Mike McCabe, Denver, CO , who crafts custom snow skis from poplar, maple and bamboo wood;

Ted Allsup, Englewood, CO , who along with his acclaimed team of belt buckle makers use any material they can, including sand and minerals, to adorn their custom Western themed products; and,

Phil Watkins, Watkins, CO, a traditional stained glass creator that is carrying on a centuries old family artistry.

The episode featuring these artisans air at 7:30pm MT on January 20 th ; February 3 rd ; and February 17 th , respectively.

Like & Follow Us to get your daily dose of Tips, Tricks, News and Events! @I70Scout