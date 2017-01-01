The Adams County Sheriff’s Department announced New Year’s Eve that it has arrested a suspect in a series of at least seven automobile break-ins between Dec. 24-26.

According to Cmdr. Karl Smalley with the Adams County Plains Subdivision, the arrest was made early in the morning Dec. 31 but that identification of the suspect in not being released until the investigation is completed.

“It’s a matter of confirming with the victims that the items recovered are theirs and getting additional information collected,” Smalley said. “But hopefully getting this news out will help our residents rest a little bit easier.”

The Adams County incidents in question occurred in and around Bennett and Strasburg and further north of I-70.

Whether the suspect was also involved in a couple of break-ins in Byers in Arapahoe County is unknown.

For updated coverage, see the Jan. 6 edition of the Eastern Colorado News.