by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BENNETT — An SUV rolled several times about two miles northwest of Bennett Jan. 24, killing two teenage males, and injuring three others. One of the injured was transported to University Hospital via chopper in critical condition while the other two were taken by ambulance.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on westbound 38th Avenue between Penrith and Harback roads. High speed is said to be the cause. Drugs or alcohol are not considered contributing factors.

While the Colorado State Patrol isn’t expected to release any identifications of the victims until early Wednesday morning, it is being reported that many in the vehicle were Bennett High School students. Bennett High School Superintendent Robin Purdy told The I-70 Scout/Eastern Colorado News that victim advocates from the Colorado State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand Wednesday morning to address students’ and faculty members’ questions and concerns. Additional counseling staff is also expected to be on the school campus. Classes are planned to continue as scheduled.

