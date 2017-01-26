PRAYER ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ROLLOVER VICTIMS

| January 25, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: PUBLIC PRAYER TONIGHT FOR BENNETT VEHICLE ROLLOVER VICTIMS

A prayer vigil for Bennett rollover victims is set for tonight.

BENNETT — A public prayer vigil for the two Bennett High School students killed and three injured in a Jan. 24 single-vehicle rollover north of town will be held at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 25) at the Corridor of Honor Veterans Memorial in Bennett’s Civic Center ParkOrganizers indicate candles will be provided and residents along the entire I-70 Corridor are invited to join in the hands and hearts of these families and young victims.

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

TODAY’S EVENTS – Thursday, Jan. 26

WHAT’S HAPPENING?  DID YOU KNOW?? IT’S NATIONAL SPOUSE DAY! Spouse’s Day is a time toRead More

Denver Metro — Action Day for Visibility 

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PMRead More

  • PRAYER ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ROLLOVER VICTIMS

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Single-vehicle rollover near Bennett kills 2, injures 3 others

  • TRUMP ISSUES GAG ORDER ON USDA & EPA

  • Colorado Positive for Phylloxera Infestation

  • Researcher Devotes 25 Years to Developing Pueblo Chile Variety

  • TODAY’S EVENTS – Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Hit and Run in Adams County; vehicle sought

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: