PRAYER ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ROLLOVER VICTIMS
BREAKING NEWS: PUBLIC PRAYER TONIGHT FOR BENNETT VEHICLE ROLLOVER VICTIMS
A prayer vigil for Bennett rollover victims is set for tonight.
BENNETT — A public prayer vigil for the two Bennett High School students killed and three injured in a Jan. 24 single-vehicle rollover north of town will be held at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 25) at the Corridor of Honor Veterans Memorial in Bennett’s Civic Center Park. Organizers indicate candles will be provided and residents along the entire I-70 Corridor are invited to join in the hands and hearts of these families and young victims.
