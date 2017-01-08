NFL Wild Card Round – Saturday, Jan. 7

| January 5, 2017

NFL Wild Card Round

Raiders @ Texans, NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on ESPN @ 2:35 p.m. 

Buckle down and turn up the heat! NFL Wild Cards, Oakland Raiders (12-4) and Houston Texans (9-7), face-off in the 2017 playoffs on Saturday, January 7th @ 2:35 p.m. 

 

 

 

NFL Wildcard 2017 Raiders v Texans

 

 

 

