DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the High Performance Transportation Enterprise (HPTE) reminds carpoolers that High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Express Lanes have changed to 3-plus occupants per vehicle. The change to HOV 3+ began Jan. 1.

The change affects the US 36 and I-25 Express Lanes, two corridors that offer free carpooling in the Express Lanes. The move to HOV 3+ is needed to provide uncongested travel as well as to provide funding to help offset costs of the lane including operations and maintenance.

CDOT and HPTE are working with the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), the Regional Transportation District (RTD), Smart Commute Metro North, 36 Commuting Solutions, North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization (NFRMPO), Lyft, Uber and others to help people find and use additional ways to carpool or take other modes of transportation. To explore other carpooling options, visit the HOV 3+ solutions website at https://www.codot.gov/programs/expresslanes/hov-3. Drivers also always have the option of driving in the free general purpose lanes.

Carpool purists, drivers who use their Switchable HOV Transponder in carpool mode only, will be able to receive the $15 transponder for free in spring 2017 as another way to ease the transition. Drivers can get a Switchable HOV Transponder at ExpressToll.com. For more information, visit expresslanes.codot.gov.