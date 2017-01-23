The Colorado State Patrol is asking the public for assistance in locating vehicles which may have struck a pedestrian in a roadway in western Adams County this morning.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. Jan. 23, a pedestrian was struck in the southbound lanes of Zuni Street, just north of West 52nd Avenue in Adams County. The pedestrian was possibly rolled over by multiple vehicles. One of the vehicles involved has been described as a grey or white pick-up with a black tool box in the bed. After striking or rolling over the pedestrian, the drivers did not stop to render aid or notify authorities. It is possible the drivers involved never saw the male lying in the roadway as the pedestrian was wearing dark colored clothing.

The pedestrian, an adult male, died on scene.

Any citizens with information are asked to call CSP dispatch at (303)239-4501 and reference case number 1D-17-0381.

The incident remains under investigation.