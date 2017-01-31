Rep. Paul Rosenthal’s bill to legalize the taking of “ballot selfies” sailed through the State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee Wednesday night.

HB17-1014, also sponsored by Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, would end the prohibition on voters making images of their completed ballots and introduce the word “selfie” to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

The bill also makes it possible for the over 90 percent of Coloradans who fill out their ballots at home to be able to show their ballot to a family member if they wish to do so.

The issue earned more attention when US District Court Judge Christine Arguello issued a temporary injunction before the 2016 election barring enforcement of the existing Colorado law.

“This bill recognizes the First Amendment right of free speech of voters who want to show their pride in the fact they voted, to put a picture of their completed ballot on social media if they and only they choose to do so,” Rep. Rosenthal told the committee, before closing with a quip: “If free speech you are no longer going to deny, you must vote aye!”

The State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee agreed, voting 8-1 to send the bill to the House floor.